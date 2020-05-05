Australia support to UNICEF keeps children in Jordan safe and learning

AMMAN, 05 May 2020 — The Government of Australia has announced a new contribution of US$3 million to support UNICEF’s work to keep children healthy, learning and protected in Jordan.

The funding will support UNICEF’s health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), child protection, and education programmes for vulnerable children and women in Jordan during the COVID-19 response and help prevent the health crisis from becoming a child rights crisis.

“We are extremely grateful to the Government of Australia for their continuous and flexible support to ensure that UNICEF can support national efforts and keep delivering for children in Jordan during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also scaling up our long-term response to ensure that gains made for children in recent years are not reversed,” said Tanya Chapuisat, Representative, UNICEF Jordan.

H.E. Miles Armitage, Australia’s Ambassador to Jordan said: “As the world deals with the global pandemic, it is important that the most vulnerable people in Jordan are protected and supported. UNICEF has been a long-standing and reliable partner for Australia in Jordan and our continuing support ensures the interests of children are not overlooked in the response to the COVID-19 crisis.”

The generous contribution from Australia will enable UNICEF to support the most vulnerable students, including Syrian refugees, to continue their education through distance learning, as well as assisting their eventual return to school. It is also supporting the lifesaving provision of safe water and sanitation to vulnerable Syrian refugees living in remote areas and refugee camps. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, UNICEF has distributed soap to 120,000 refugees and carried out mass hygiene awareness campaigns.

UNICEF’s partnership with Australia is also supporting lifesaving efforts with the Ministry of Health to deliver health and nutrition services to children and mothers in refugee camps and vulnerable communities. With the risk of violence rising as communities are disrupted by COVID-19, the funding will also help provide strengthen the protection response for women and girls.

Australia is a valued partner of UNICEF in Jordan and has provided funding of over US$ 24 million since the beginning of the Syrian crisis to support UNICEF’s work to strengthen national systems and provide lifesaving services for children.

