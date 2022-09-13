Assessment of physical activity and its facilitators and barriers among Syrian refugees living in Amman City, Jordan: a cross-sectional study

BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1732 (2022) Cite this article

Abstract

Background

Physical inactivity is one of the major risk factors for non-communicable diseases. Few studies about physical activity have been conducted among refugees from neighbouring countries. Given changes in the situation of Syrians, assessment of physical activity among Syrian refugees is required to understand their situation. This study aimed to evaluate the degree of self-reported physical activity and to identify perceived facilitators of and barriers to physical activity among Syrian refugees living in Amman, Jordan, in 2017.

Methods

This community-based cross-sectional study was conducted using a structured questionnaire and the short form of the International Physical Activity Questionnaire. Participants were eligible for the study if they were Syrian refugees aged 18–64 years, living in Amman city, and were either registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, waiting for their registration, or had a service card issued by the Jordanian Ministry of Interior. The relationship between physical activity level and sex was assessed using the chi-square test and Cochran–Armitage tests. The Mann–Whitney U test was performed to assess the relationship between the median metabolic equivalent scores of physical activity and gender. Backward stepwise logistic regression analysis was used to analyse the association between predictors of physical inactivity and physical activity level.

Results

Among the 173 participants, the majority (91.9%) reported moderate to a high level of physical activity, and 8.1% were physically inactive. The metabolic equivalent scores for the walking activity of males (median: 1039.5, IQR: 0, 2772) was significantly higher than that of females (median: 396, IQR: 0, 1188) (p < 0.01). “Perceived change in the amount of physical activity” was a significant predictor of physical inactivity (adjusted OR = 3.00; 95%CI: 1.27–7.26). Common facilitators of physical activity were “psychological wellbeing”(49.7%) and “prevent diseases”(46.8%). The greatest barriers to physical activity were “time limitation”(43.4%) and “high cost”(57.8%).

Conclusion

This study revealed the physical activity level among Syrian refugees in Amman. The perceived facilitators and barriers to physical activity identified among Syrian refugees were similar to those in previous studies conducted among non-refugees. These results provide a valuable baseline for future examinations of physical activity level and to verify its possible facilitators and barriers.