Assessing the Needs of Refugees for Financial and Non-Financial Services – Jordan

1. INTRODUCTION

Background of the study

Framework:

The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have developed a joint program to facilitate access to credit for income generating activities and consumption for the refugee population and their host communities in Jordan and Uganda.

Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation (GCAF) has been selected by the parties as partner of the initiative.

Implementation:

Microfinanza Srl has been selected by GCAF to conduct a country assessment in Jordan and Uganda