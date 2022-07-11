Adolescent digital inclusion

By Elizabeth Presler-Marshall, Nicola Jones, Agnieszka Małachowska, Taghreed Alabbadi, Sarah Alheiwidi, Faisal Alshammari, Wafa Amaireh and Qasem Ashareef

Introduction and purpose of the toolkit

Access to digital connectivity, tools and services is increasingly seen as fundamental to inclusion and participation in society (Strauman and Graham, 2016), including the most disadvantaged. The importance of tackling digital divides is also at the heart of the UNCRC’s new General Comment No. 25 (2021) which states that ‘The right to non-discrimination requires that States parties ensure that all children have equal and effective access to the digital environment in ways that are meaningful for them’ (p2, paragraph 11). It further argues that states parties should take all necessary measures to overcome digital exclusion, including on the basis of sex, disability, socioeconomic background and refugee status, among others, given how critical the digital environment has become in many contexts in terms of access to civic identification, information, basic services and interactions with families and peers.

In line with this the 2018 Global Compact for Refugees emphasises the importance of digital inclusion in the context of registration and identity management as well as in facilitating refugee self-reliance and contributions to host communities, through livelihood opportunities and access to affordable financial products and services including through digital technologies, as well as through online education and learning, especially for those who may be excluded on the basis of gender or disability (UN General Assembly, 2018).

The covid-19 pandemic and associated closure of schools and in-person education around the globe has underscored the importance of fast-tracking these global commitments to digital inclusiveness. Indeed, the pandemic has created the largest disruption of education systems in recent history, affecting an estimated 1.6 billion learners in 199 countries worldwide (Borkowski et al., 2021).

In response to this broader global context, the GAGE Jordan team developed a set of qualitative research tools to explore the experiences of adolescents during the covid-19 pandemic with regard to digital inclusion, with a focus on young people affected by forced displacement. These tools aim to explore how young people spend their days, how this has changed since the pandemic, and subsequently after improved access to devices (e.g. for beneficiaries of free tablets as has been the case for approximately 20,000 refugee children and adolescents in Jordan under an EU-funded UNICEF Jordan programme launched in 2021), and in particular what role digital technology plays in their lives. These tools are aimed broadly at understanding how adolescents are connecting with people, information and services, and how this has changed since the covid-19 pandemic. They are also aimed more specifically at understanding how adolescents are accessing information, education and learning – and interacting with NGO programming – and how this has changed since the pandemic (and after the tablet distribution). While the tools were developed with a specific context in mind, we believe they can be easily adapted to other contexts in order to explore the extent to which young people’s right to digital inclusion is being realised, and to support evidence-informed programming and policy improvements over time.