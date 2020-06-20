ACT Alliance appeal: Global Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic – ACT201 - Sub-Appeal - ACT 201-JOR - ACT Alliance Response to Refugees and Jordanians Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic in Jordan

BACKGROUND

Context and Needs

Jordan is home to over 600.000 Syrian refugees officially registered by UNHCR unofficially it is estimated that 1.3 million Syrian refugees live in Jordan today and the total population in Jordan is almost 10 million. The most recent numbers (May 17, 2020) only 607 Covid-19 positive cases were identified in the country, with 9 associated deaths, with the cases per 1 million population rate is one of the lowest globally (42 cases per 1m population). The low prevalence of the COVID-19 is to a larger extent due to extremely harsh measures taken by the Government of Jordan (GoJ) to stop the pandemic – which among the other measures include curfew hours from 18.00pm to 10.00am with restricted movement and prolonged permits process. Due to this unprecedented crises and unprecedented measures taken by Jordanian government, economic activity of the country has come to a stand-still. Since the beginning of lockdown on March 21, daily wage workers had lost their source of income and micro and small businesses stopped their operations. According to the COVID-19 Labour Market Impact Monitoring in Jordan (carried out by NRC in the beginning of April 2020), 66% of Syrian and Jordanian respondents state to have lost their total household income as a result of the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. In addition, Syrian households report to skip rent payments twice as often as their Jordanian counterparts. This likely to increase risks of forced eviction and debt to landlords in the near future.

Women (especially from FHH) are first to lose their jobs, as most of them work in informal sectors and due to quarantine policies lose their income putting the whole family at risk of malnutrition and gender related risks and vulnerabilities, leading to critical coping mechanisms. Recent study conducted by Caritas Jordan in April 2020 has found out that 90% of respondents are reporting that no one in their family has worked since the start of the lockdown. The same study showed that the majority of respondents (both refugees and Jordanians) reported rent (91%), food (83%), debt repayment (48%), utilities and health services (34%) as their most urgent needs.

Similar statements of basic needs were raised in the rapid needs assessment conducted by IOCC in May 2020.

Lockdown measures and economic impact of this crisis are very likely to increase stress and psychological pressure within families and to put women and girls in precarious situation for an increase of Domestic Violence (which is now recorded globally) and other forms of Gender Based Violence within the family, communities, and camps. This is also in line with the outcomes of the rapid assessment conducted by LWF in April2020 (Annex B). GoJ, which is coordinating COVID-19 support measures in Jordan, has only committed to support Jordanians, but not Syrian or other refugees- leaving refugee support to the UN organizations, which have not proceeded with any support packages for the refugees as of now and to other organizations, which have limited funding to address substantial needs.