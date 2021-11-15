Accessing Services during COVID 19 - Persons with Disabilities and Older Persons - Azraq camp - 2021

Objective

The Covid 19 pandemic is a rare instance in modern times that posed challenges worldwide. It is imperative that the interventions, challenges, improvisation of the service delivery in a refugee camp is documented.

The scope of this document is limited to access to services targeting persons with disability and older persons only. Sector based challenge was included in the questionnaire and conducted from the perspective of availability and accessibility of the said services for persons with disability and older persons specifically.

Definition

The terminology used in this document specifically related to persons with disabilities and older persons are employed from the following international definitions:

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with disabilities and its optional Protocol (CRPD, 2006, A/RES/61/106) defines person with disabilities to “include those who have long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairment which in interaction with various barriers may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others”.

The United Nations defines older persons as those who are over 60 years of age.

Overview

As of September 7th, 2021, Azraq Camp hosts a total of 38,333 refugees. UNHCR has a total of 1418 persons with disability who are registered as of May 2021. The number of older persons in the camp as of September is 825 individuals3 At the onset of Corona Virus in early 2020, in March, the Kingdom of Jordan underwent a total lockdown that restricted movement of people. Those living in the Azraq refugee camp equally experienced the lockdown measure. To ensure continuous access to service; UNHCR, SRAD and operational partners continued to stay and deliver with due diligence to the safety measures provided by the Ministry of Health in Jordan.

While efforts were in place, persons with disabilities and older persons face layers of challenges that stems not only through physical limitations but through underlying unseen medical conditions, low self-esteem, perceptions and acceptance of family and community members that exacerbates their access and challenges. In some situations, positive protection from family members may result in unintending isolation as stated by a mother, who is the caregiver for her adult son. He has disabilities and auto immune concerns: “I kept him at home now with the pandemic and do not let him to go out for his own safety, I am worried if he contracts Covid 19, it will affect him badly.” The risk between those with certain types of disabilities and Covid19 is legitimate. Particularly those with physical difficulties that affect their immune system, lung infection or other related factors that can put them at a higher risk for serious complications. Thus, this mother’s concern and measures seems legitimate but doing so limits the affected persons’ mobility and interaction with others subjecting them into further isolation. Additionally, persons with disability are at heightened risk of Covid 19 because they may experience barriers to implementing basic hygiene measures, difficulties in physical distancing due to the need of additional support and the need to touch things within their environment to obtain information. They often have greater healthcare requirements and poorer health outcomes. As such, the fear persons with disabilities and their family members face in ensuring their safety and well being does result in extreme measures as indicated above.

Similarly, for older persons Covid 19 risks associated with mortality or developing serious Covid 19 symptoms leading to mortality has affected those in the camp. In addition to facing decline in physical abilities to perform tasks, illness to related to old age and coping mechanism of isolation has added tremendous anxiety for older persons.

In terms of program implementation for service providers, the shift to virtual platform was introduced swiftly to ensure continuity of services. Vocational trainings and access to education amongst others were shifted to online platform. While the community was quick to embrace this new method, it was not without challenges such as adaptation to the new format that excludes actual human interaction which provided space for question and answer, direct observation and guidance, lacking smart devices to enable such connection, digital illiteracy and illiteracy which hinder usage or understanding applications on smart devices. Those with disability and older persons who face situation such as severe visual or hearing impairment, intellectual impairment, unfamiliarity with smart devices to communicate or other usages makes the online platform a challenging platform to work with. Those that require in person specialised treatment such as occupational therapy, speech therapy and physiotherapy were unable to do so, and caregivers may or may not have the knowledge and the ability to fill the gap.

As such, it is of essence that the challenges faced by persons of concern who are older and those with disabilities during the times of covid is identified and recorded to help shape our subsequent responses and service provision.