BACKGROUND
Since 2011, Jordan has received over one million Syrian refugees. With a total population of almost eleven million, such an increase in population puts a critical strain on all of Jordan’s resources and public services. In response, the international community came together to launch the Joint Fund “Accelerating Access Initiative” (AAI), the first phase of which was implemented from 2016-2020, to offset the cost of hosting Syrian children in Jordanian public schools and advocate for government policy to ease access for Syrian refugees.
The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated existing challenges Jordan faced in delivering quality, equitable education including a lack of trained teachers, crumbling infrastructure, and a rigid system that didn’t provide adequate support to students or teachers. In 2020, the international community renewed its support to the Jordanian Government’s commitment to provide access to all children in Jordan by launching AAI 2.0 with an expanded mandate to provide school access for the most vulnerable children in Jordan, not just Syrian refugees.
PROJECT OVERVIEW
The Accelerating Access Initiative 2.0 (AAI 2.0) enables the Government of Jordan to provide equitable and inclusive education for vulnerable students. This includes vulnerable groups such as refugees of all nationalities, children with disabilities, and those who have dropped out of school. This second phase of AAI focuses on a broader scope of vulnerable students, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 related school closures, and whose families typically lack adequate resources necessary to engage in distance learning and generally face more barriers to accessing quality education. USAID increased funding for the three years of the second phase of the Accelerating Access Initiative 2.0 from $15 million to $25 million to meet gaps caused by COVID-19 and limited funding from other donors.
NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS
-
Equal Access for All In the 2021-2022 school year, approximately 191,000 refugees of Syrian and other nationalities were provided with free access to public education through AAI 2.0 support. This enabled the Ministry of Education to provide well-resourced classrooms, and supportive well-trained teachers. AAI 2.0 also supports the Ministry of Education’s Non-Formal Education (NFE) Program including 184 NFE centers nationwide. These NFE centers re-engage students who are more than three years behind in school, enabling them to earn a tenth-grade equivalency certificate and the opportunity to continue their education beyond secondary school. In 2021, the Ministry of Education reported 4,800 students registered in the NFE program, including 2,100 Syrian refugees and over 100 students with disabilities. In coming years, the NFE program will work to expand the number of centers, reach more vulnerable youth, and provide online learning options.
-
Quality Learning for All In preparation for the 2021-2022 school year and in response to the learning loss caused by COVID-19-related school closures, AAI 2.0 supported MOE training of over 52,000 teachers and supervisors nationwide in Grades 1-11 on accelerated learning recovery for core academic subjects.
-
Through AAI 2.0, Jordan’s teachers are continuing to build their skills through training on inclusive education pedagogy and participatory learning methodology, better equipping them to provide the most vulnerable children with quality education in a safe, inclusive, and child-friendly learning
environment.
-
Systems Strengthening Ministry of Education staff are being trained on planning and budgeting to meet international standards for effective and efficient data management and quality assurance. They are also integrating disability and gender responsive approaches into the way that the Ministry of Education manages and reports on its programming. Using these newly acquired skills, the Ministry is set to produce high-quality, analytical reports to ensure well-informed and timely decision-making on children’s access to a quality education that is equitable and inclusive.