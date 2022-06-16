BACKGROUND

Since 2011, Jordan has received over one million Syrian refugees. With a total population of almost eleven million, such an increase in population puts a critical strain on all of Jordan’s resources and public services. In response, the international community came together to launch the Joint Fund “Accelerating Access Initiative” (AAI), the first phase of which was implemented from 2016-2020, to offset the cost of hosting Syrian children in Jordanian public schools and advocate for government policy to ease access for Syrian refugees.

The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated existing challenges Jordan faced in delivering quality, equitable education including a lack of trained teachers, crumbling infrastructure, and a rigid system that didn’t provide adequate support to students or teachers. In 2020, the international community renewed its support to the Jordanian Government’s commitment to provide access to all children in Jordan by launching AAI 2.0 with an expanded mandate to provide school access for the most vulnerable children in Jordan, not just Syrian refugees.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

The Accelerating Access Initiative 2.0 (AAI 2.0) enables the Government of Jordan to provide equitable and inclusive education for vulnerable students. This includes vulnerable groups such as refugees of all nationalities, children with disabilities, and those who have dropped out of school. This second phase of AAI focuses on a broader scope of vulnerable students, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 related school closures, and whose families typically lack adequate resources necessary to engage in distance learning and generally face more barriers to accessing quality education. USAID increased funding for the three years of the second phase of the Accelerating Access Initiative 2.0 from $15 million to $25 million to meet gaps caused by COVID-19 and limited funding from other donors.

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS