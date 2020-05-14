9 Years into Exile: Building Hope and Durable Solutions

Executive Summary

Syrian refugee children take part in a CARE sponsored "peer-to-peer" session with Jordanian children in the northern Jordanian town of Irbid. The sessions enable the children to talk about their experiences and learn about their cultural differences.

Introduction

CARE Jordan’s 2019 Annual Urban Assessment (AUA) investigates how age, gender and access to protection, sustainable livelihoods, and education have influenced the perceptions of refugees and host community members with regard to the future. As the Syria Crisis dragged into its ninth year, CARE gave particular attention in 2018 to the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrians to their country of origin; their integration within host communities; and their resettlement in a third country. This 2019 Annual Urban Assessment focuses on refugees’ and host communities’ future prospects, mirroring a shift in CARE’s refugee response programming in Jordan. Refugee programs by the United Nations (UN), nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and governmental actors seek to evolve from emergency response to more sustainable forms of programming, and in so doing, to ensure linkages between relief and development. Jordan hosts refugees of multiple nationalities apart from Syrians, as well as host communities, which are often marked by poverty and a lack of opportunity.

In mid-2019, a CARE research team surveyed more than 2,000 beneficiaries of CARE programs —1,286 Syrian refugees, 347 Iraqi refugees and refugees of other nationalities, and 447 Jordanian citizens living in poverty in Amman, Irbid, Mafraq and Zarqa Governorates. The survey targeted refugees who are formally registered with UNHCR and who live in urban areas, where they receive humanitarian assistance on the basis of their vulnerabilities. The research team also conducted 10 interviews with experts from CARE Jordan, UN representatives, NGO specialists, and Jordanian and international government officials who provided further context to the survey’s quantitative findings. Furthermore, the researchers conducted 30 focus groups with both refugees and vulnerable host community beneficiaries of CARE’s programs, focusing on needs regarding sustainable livelihoods and long-term solutions to displacement.