2020-2022 Operational Strategy for the Prevention, Risk Mitigation of and Response to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) GBV Working Group – Jordan

A. Introduction

The Gender-Based Violence1 Sub-Working Group (GBV SWG) is a coordinating body with the objective to strengthen GBV prevention and response in Jordan with a focus on emergency settings. It works to facilitate multi sectoral, inter-agency action aimed at prevention of GBV, and to ensure a principled approach to the provision of accessible, prompt, confidential and appropriate services to survivors of SGBV. The GBV SWG’s focus is Syrian refugees in urban contexts, camps, informal tented settlements (ITS) and other collective centers. GBV services are open to all vulnerable populations hosted in Jordan including refugees of other nationalities, migrants and Jordanian affected by the crisis. The GBV SWG develops and implements the GBV strategy within the broader protection strategy for Jordan, and ensures services are in place for multisectoral response to GBV and advocates for the integration of SGBV risk mitigation strategies in other sectors. The GBV SWG coordinates with national coordination bodies and structures. It also ensures a streamlined approach with field level coordination mechanisms.

The interagency GBV SWG strategy provides a vision for comprehensive GBV programming in the current protracted crisis, outlines priority objectives and associated activities. It increases accountability of the GBV WG by linking the coordination work to programming efforts, and it is therefore critical to both coordination and programming. The strategy wants to respond to the gaps identified by the GBV WG gap analysis and For the development of this strategy and relative work plan, local and international organizations members of the GBV SWG are consulted The document presents a situational analysis based on the most recent GBV assessments, review of achievements in the previous year and an outline of the strategy for next 2 years.