11 Years of Crisis Against All Odds: A Summary of the 2021 Annual Needs Assessment, January 2022

Introduction

The CARE Jordan 2021 Annual Needs Assessment is the tenth installment of a research series begun in 2012. CARE International in Jordan uses the assessment to identify, analyze, and track the needs, vulnerabilities, and coping mechanisms of refugees and host communities in Jordan. It is targeted at addressing knowledge and information gaps related to a lack of comprehensive longitudinal data on the needs of vulnerable population groups in the country. The assessments have been carried out annually to support all key local, national and international actors in building a more holistic and targeted response to humanitarian and development challenges in Jordan.

For 2021, two frameworks have been introduced into the assessment to support the analysis; the first is the Department for International Development’s (DFID) Sustainable Livelihoods Framework, and the second is CARE’s Gender Equality Framework (GEF). The findings are organized into four thematic chapters: social protection, sustainable livelihoods, education, and durable solutions. Gender and COVID-19 form cross-cutting themes across the chapters.

CARE’s annual needs assessments are inclusive of both the Jordanian host community and refugees of all nationalities. Subsequently, four groups were targeted in this year›s research: Jordanians, Syrian refugees, Iraqi refugees, and refugees of other countries of origin, to reflect the diversity of Jordan’s refugee community. Approximately 88.5% of registered refugees in the country are Syrian, 8.8% are Iraqi and the remaining proportion are refugees of other nationalities including Somalis and Yemenis.

Geographic diversity is also represented by targeting assessment participants across the following locations: Amman, Azraq town, Azraq Camp, Irbid, Mafraq and Zarqa. These areas were selected since they host a high concentration of refugees and therefore are CARE operational centers.

Mixed methods and a triangulation approach were used to collect evidence, with qualitative data gathered from 12 key informant interviews, 40 focus group discussions and six in-depth case studies. Quantitative data was collected using a survey of 2,674 households. This is a representative random sample of the population registered in CARE Jordan’s database of over 600,000 records. Jordanian respondents correspond to established criteria for vulnerability, as determined by the Ministry of Social Development.