13 Oct 2019

Tropical Cyclone Japan - Tropical Cyclone HAGIBIS update (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Oct 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone HAGIBIS made landfall over the Izu Peninsula, south-west of Tokyo shortly before 19:00 local time (10:00 UTC), with maximum sustained winds between 150 and 170 km/h with gusts up to 225 km/h as it moved along the eastern coast.
  • More than seven million people had been urged to leave their homes as the storm approached, with 230,000 seeking refuge in government shelters. According to the Japan’s Meteorological Agency, unprecedented heavy rain occurred across central and eastern Japan. Several rivers burst their banks causing significant flooding.
  • According to media as of 08:00 UTC, at least 18 people have been killed. Search and rescue efforts are underway, with thirteen people listed as missing and 149 injured. Almost half a million homes were left without power.
  • The regional rail network has been significantly disrupted. More than 1,000 flights to Tokyo's international airports have been cancelled.
  • The storm is currently headed away from the Japanese mainland moving in a northeasterly direction as it transforms into an extratropical cyclone.

