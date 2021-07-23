Japan + 2 more
Tropical Cyclone Japan, Taiwan, China - Tropical Cyclone IN-FA update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CWB Taiwan, CMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone IN-FA is moving north-westwards towards southern Ryukyu Islands (southern Japan). On 23 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was 70 km south of Miyakojima Island, with maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h.
- After passing over southern Ryukyu, IN-FA is forecast to pass north of Taiwan, approaching the central coast of eastern China early on 25 July, with maximum sustained winds up to 140 km/h.
- Emergency warnings (level 4/5) for storm surge has been issued for Yaeyama Islands (southern Ryukyu), while red warnings for heavy rainfall, floods and high waves are in effect for the Ryukyu Islands. In Taiwan, extremely heavy rain advisories have been issued for northern areas of the Island.
- From 24 July, heavy rainfall is forecast over the central coast of eastern China.