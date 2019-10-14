14 Oct 2019

Secretary-General Extends Condolences, Voices Solidarity with Japan on Heels of Typhoon Hagibis Destruction

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 13 Oct 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19813

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by reports of loss of life and extensive destruction caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan. He extends his deep condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Japan. He wishes a speedy recovery to those who are injured.

Today, on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Secretary‑General highlights the importance of investing in climate resilience, pointing out the important leadership role Japan has played in this area, as evidenced in its extensive and efficient preparation for this latest extreme weather event.

The United Nations stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Japan.

For information media. Not an official record.

