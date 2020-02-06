06 Feb 2020

Recovery and reconstruction works for the 2011 Tohoku earthquake have reached a successful conclusion

Report
from Taiwan Red Cross
Published on 05 Feb 2020 View Original

Nine years have passed since the occurrence of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake in Japan. Taiwan Red Cross (TRC) has been continuing the recovery and reconstruction works for the areas heavily-hit by the strong earthquake and tsunami. According to the 29th Progress Report delivered by Japanese Red Cross Society (JRCS), the construction of 656 public housing units in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture was completed in November 2019. The six large reconstruction hardware and related software efforts by TRC in the three heavily-hit areas of Fukushima, Miyagi, and Iwate have reached a successful conclusion as Otsuchi celebrated its 130th anniversary on 2 February 2020.

Of the 656 public housing units built after the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, 463 units were supported by the fund contributed by TRC, and the remaining 193 units were supported and constructed by the government of Iwate Prefecture. Otsuchi is responsible for the management of the entire 656 public housing units. Otsuchi located in a remote area in the northeast part. They faced a huge financial difficulty after hit by the disaster. Therefore, TRC signed a memorandum of cooperation with JRCS, covering 85% of the reconstruction costs. A total of 656 public housing units was completed and ready for move in last November.

With a focus on the heavily-hit remote areas, the recovery project supports public reconstruction, include building public housing units for seniors, kindergartens, afterschool facilities, community hospital, and a community activity center that can be transformed into an emergency shelter in times of natural disaster or any other emergency.

TRC contributed 2.22 billion JPY towards the reconstruction of the project supported community hospital – Minamisanriku Town Hospital in Miyagi Prefecture. The reconstruction was completed on 15 November 2015. Minamisanriku Town Hospital is three stories high with an area of 7,300 square meter. The site was elevated to protect patients and staff from tsunami. Boasting 1 operating room and 11 clinics with 90 beds, the institution can service 50,000 outpatients and 31,000 inpatients each year. They have 9 departments, include Internal Medicine, Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, Urology, Otorhinolaryngology, Dermatology, and Oral Surgery. The hospital is also equipped with advanced screening technology such as CT scanning machines.

TRC launched an emergency appeal for the 2011 Tohoku earthquake right after the disaster occurred. As of December 2019, the project raised donations, inclusive of interest, in the amount of NTD 2,577,784,675. Expenditures have amounted to NTD 2,577,311,441, making for a fund implementation rate of 99.98%.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.