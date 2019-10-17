Mercy Relief responds to typhoon-hit Japan with the first phase of hot meals distribution

SINGAPORE, 17 October 2019 – Mercy Relief, Singapore’s leading independent disaster relief agency, will deploy a disaster response team today to Miyagi and Fukushima, Japan where Typhoon Hagibis, one of the worst typhoons to hit Japan in the six decades, has devastated many communities. The water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate and have caused at least 170 landslides and mudflows in 19 prefectures.

The total number of deaths tied to Typhoon Hagibis has climbed to 77 and is expected to continue rising. More than 37,000 households are still without power, and 130,000 homes have no water.

The Mercy Relief team will provide the first phase of emergency aid with hot meal distribution to 7000 people in affected communities of Miyagi and Fukushima, focusing on areas with water outages. Mercy Relief is working very closely with its local partners to determine the pressing needs of the affected communities and the team will continue to monitor the situation.

Mercy Relief will be launching a public fundraising appeal in Singapore from today to 16 November 2019. Members of the public may also make their donations via the following channels:

1) Credit Card donation via Mercy Relief’s website: www.mercyrelief.org

2) Crossed cheque made out to “Mercy Relief Limited” with “Japan Typhoon Hagibis Relief 2019” and email address written on the back of the cheque, and mailed to Blk 160, Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568, Singapore 310160

3) Cash donations at Blk 160, Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568, Singapore 310160

4) Fund transfer to Mercy Relief’s DBS Current Account 054-900741-2

5) Crowdfund via giving.sg for the “Japan Typhoon Hagibis Relief 2019”: https://www.giving.sg/mercyrelief/japantyphoonhagibis2019

About Mercy Relief

Headquartered in Singapore, Mercy Relief was established in 2003 to respond to human tragedies and disasters in the Asia Pacific. Today, we are Singapore’s leading independent disaster relief agency with dedicated leadership, capacity building expertise and an affiliate network operating across the entire disaster management cycle.

Mercy Relief provides emergency aid within 72 hours of an international appeal in the aftermath of a disaster. The objective of our longer-term sustainable development programmes is to uplift and empower communities in five key areas: water and sanitation, shelter, sustainable livelihoods, healthcare, and education. For the past fifteen years, Mercy Relief has responded to more than 70 human tragedies with more than $34.3 million in relief across 25 countries. We have implemented more than 50 sustainable development initiatives and impacted an aggregate of over 2 million lives.

