Japan: Typhoon Hagibis - Information Bulletin

This bulletin is being issued for information only, and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Japanese Red Cross Society (JRCS), with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has determined that external assistance is not required, and is therefore not seeking funding or other assistance from donors at this time.

The situation

Typhoon Hagibis, the most powerful typhoon in 2019 in the country, hit wide areas of Honshu island of Japan, especially Chubu, Kanto, Tohoku regions including Tokyo, from the evening on 12 October 2019 until early morning on 13 October 2019.

According to the Government figures, this typhoon, which caused violent floods and damages by strong winds, has left at least 49 dead, 15 missing and 234 injured. Around 13,081 houses are partially/completely collapsed, or exposure to water (as of 15 October 2019). 37,740 houses remain without power and more than 130,000 houses remain without water (as of 14 October 2019).

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the typhoon was classified as “very strong”, which is the highest category on Japan’s typhoon scale. It is equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. Its central pressure on 12 October was 950 hPa at highest and the maximum wind gust speed was reaching to 70 m/s.

In Tokai, Kanto, and Tohoku regions, the total rainfall in 72 hours was up to 750-1,000mm. The JMA issued heavy rain emergency warnings for many parts of central and eastern Japan. All the warnings were cleared by 8:40 AM 13 October, but still heavy rain fall continued throughout the morning. This extraordinary rainfalls in such a short time resulted in rapid increase of river water then many floods eventually. According to the Government, 66 embankments in 47 major rivers collapsed and 203 rivers overflowed. Many communities were reportedly isolated by the floods or/and the landslides.

Those people were evacuated by the rescue helicopters and boats deployed by the Fire Department and the Self Defense Force. Public transportation services such as trains and airlines have resumed the operation on 13 October 2019, however, some transportation facilities were heavily damaged by floods.