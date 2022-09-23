Japan - Tropical Storm TALAS (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2022)

The newly formed Tropical Storm TALAS is moving northwards of the Philippine Sea, towards the south-eastern coast of Honshu Island (central Japan). On 23 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 300 km south of Higashimuro District (Wakayama Prefecture, south-eastern Honshu), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

On 23 September, TALAS is forecast to move north and pass close to Wakayama Prefecture, as a Tropical Storm. After that, it is expected to downgrade to a Tropical Depression, as it first makes landfall in the early morning of 24 September in an area close to Hamamatsu City (Shizuoka Prefecture, central-eastern Honshu), and then passes close to Tokyo Metropolitan Area in the afternoon of 24 September.