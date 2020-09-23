Japan
Japan - Tropical Storm DOLPHIN update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2020)
Tropical Storm DOLPHIN is moving north-east over Philippine Sea, and on 23 September, its centre was located offshore approximately 260 km south-west of Hachijo Island (Izu archipelago), and 320 km south of Higashimuro City (Wakayama Prefecture, south-eastern coast of Honshu), with maximum sustained wind of 95 km/h.
In the afternoon of 23 September, DOLPHIN is forecast to make landfall over Hachijo island with maximum sustained wind up to 95 km/h. Afterwards, DOLPHIN will continue north-east over the North Pacific Ocean, moving along the coast of eastern Honshu island as a Tropical Storm, and passing close to Tokyo Metropolitan Area on 24 September.
Heavy rain, strong wind and high waves are forecast over southern Izu islands, and moderate rain is forecast over central-eastern Honshu. Red warnings for heavy rain and high waves have been issued over southern Izu, including Hachijo, and for heavy rain over north-eastern Honshu.