Japan - Tropical Storm DOLPHIN update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2020)

Tropical Storm DOLPHIN is moving north-east over Philippine Sea, and on 23 September, its centre was located offshore approximately 260 km south-west of Hachijo Island (Izu archipelago), and 320 km south of Higashimuro City (Wakayama Prefecture, south-eastern coast of Honshu), with maximum sustained wind of 95 km/h.

In the afternoon of 23 September, DOLPHIN is forecast to make landfall over Hachijo island with maximum sustained wind up to 95 km/h. Afterwards, DOLPHIN will continue north-east over the North Pacific Ocean, moving along the coast of eastern Honshu island as a Tropical Storm, and passing close to Tokyo Metropolitan Area on 24 September.