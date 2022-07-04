Japan - Tropical storm AERE, update (GDACS, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2022)

-
After passing over Okinawa Islands (southern Japan) on 2 July, with maximum sustained winds between 74-83 km/h, AERE is moving north-east over the East China Sea, towards Kyushu Island (Japan). On 4 July at 0.00 UTC, its center was located about 290 km south-west of Kagoshima City (south-east tip of Kyushu), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).
In Okinawa, media report that at least two people were injured, while several rivers reached flood warning levels.
AERE is forecast to make landfall in the early morning of 5 July, in an area close to Nagasaki City (south-west Kyushu), with maximum sustained winds up 55 km/h. On 5-6 July it is expected to move north-eastwards over southern and central Japan as a tropical depression.
Red warnings for landslides have been issued for south-eastern Kyushu, as heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over the island on 4-5 July.