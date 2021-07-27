Japan - Tropical Cyclone NEPARTAK (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 July 2021)

Tropical Cyclone NEPARTAK formed on 23 July in the North Pacific Ocean, moving towards the eastern coast of Honshu Island (central Japan). On 27 July at 0.00 UTC, it was 170 km south-east of Choshi City (Chiba Prefecture) and 200 km south-east of Greater Tokyo Area, with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h (tropical storm).

NEPARTAK is forecast to weaken as it moves north-west, making landfall in an area close to Sendai City (Tohoku Region) in the evening of 27 July, with maximum sustained winds between 75-85 km/h (tropical storm). Evacuation orders have been issued for Atami City (south of Tokyo), which has been heavily impacted by recent floods and landslides. NEPARTAK could also impact the Olympic Games in Tokyo.