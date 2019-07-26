26 Jul 2019

Japan - Tropical Cyclone NARI (GDACS, JTWC, JMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Jul 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone NARI continues moving northward, strengthening. On 26 July at 0:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 210 km south of Shingu Town (Wakayama Prefecture, Honshu Island) with a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (Tropical Storm).

  • On the forecast track, NARI is expected to make landfall on 27 July over the central-eastern coast of Honshu Island, close to Tahara City (Aichi Prefecture) as a Tropical Storm.

  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves are expected for most of Honshu's central-eastern coastal Prefectures. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued yellow advisories for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and high waves over the above mentioned Prefectures.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.