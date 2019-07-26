Japan - Tropical Cyclone NARI (GDACS, JTWC, JMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 July 2019)
Tropical Cyclone NARI continues moving northward, strengthening. On 26 July at 0:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 210 km south of Shingu Town (Wakayama Prefecture, Honshu Island) with a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (Tropical Storm).
On the forecast track, NARI is expected to make landfall on 27 July over the central-eastern coast of Honshu Island, close to Tahara City (Aichi Prefecture) as a Tropical Storm.
Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves are expected for most of Honshu's central-eastern coastal Prefectures. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued yellow advisories for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and high waves over the above mentioned Prefectures.