Japan - Tropical Cyclone NANMADOL, update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 September 2022)

Tropical Cyclone NANMADOL made landfall over southern Kiushu Island on 18 September in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds of 176 km/h (typhoon). On 19 September at 03.00 UTC, its centre was located inland over western Honshu Island, approximately 60 km west of the Hiroshima City area, with maximum sustained winds of 111 km/h (tropical storm).

Media report, as of 19 September, 15 injured people and around 20,000 evacuated people across Kiushu Island. In addition, evacuation orders were issued by national authorities for approximately 4 Million people.

On 19-20 September, NANMADOL is forecast to continue moving northeastward over or along the coast of northern Honshu, weakening.