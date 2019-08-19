Japan - Tropical Cyclone KROSA update (GDACS, JMA, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2019)
Three fatalities have been reported following Tropical Cyclone KROSA's passge over Shikoku Island, central-eastern Honshu Island and the Sea of Japan between 15-17 August.
Media report 1 death in Hiroshima Prefecture, 1 in Hyogo Prefecture and 1 in Shizuoka Prefecture, and around 50 injured on Shikoku and central-eastern Honshu islands. More than 230 flights were canceled at the Kansai International Airport (Osaka).
A red warning for heavy rain is in effect for Wakayama Prefecture and for heavy rain and flood in Kyoto Prefecture.
Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over central Honshu Island.