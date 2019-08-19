19 Aug 2019

Japan - Tropical Cyclone KROSA update (GDACS, JMA, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Aug 2019 View Original

  • Three fatalities have been reported following Tropical Cyclone KROSA's passge over Shikoku Island, central-eastern Honshu Island and the Sea of Japan between 15-17 August.

  • Media report 1 death in Hiroshima Prefecture, 1 in Hyogo Prefecture and 1 in Shizuoka Prefecture, and around 50 injured on Shikoku and central-eastern Honshu islands. More than 230 flights were canceled at the Kansai International Airport (Osaka).

  • A red warning for heavy rain is in effect for Wakayama Prefecture and for heavy rain and flood in Kyoto Prefecture.

  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over central Honshu Island.

