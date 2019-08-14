Japan - Tropical Cyclone KROSA (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 August 2019)

Tropical Cyclone KROSA is continuing north-west towards southern Japan. As of 14 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 390 km south-east of Miyazaki City (Miyazaki Prefecture, Kyushu Island), with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h (tropical storm).

KROSA is forecast to continue north-west and to make landfall close to Hiroshima City (Hiroshima Prefecture, Honshu Island) on 15 August. It expected to bring heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds up to 85 km/h.