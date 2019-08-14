14 Aug 2019

Japan - Tropical Cyclone KROSA (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Aug 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone KROSA is continuing north-west towards southern Japan. As of 14 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 390 km south-east of Miyazaki City (Miyazaki Prefecture, Kyushu Island), with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h (tropical storm).

  • KROSA is forecast to continue north-west and to make landfall close to Hiroshima City (Hiroshima Prefecture, Honshu Island) on 15 August. It expected to bring heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds up to 85 km/h.

  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast across southern Japan. High waves and storm warnings have been issued over south-eastern coastal prefectures.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.