Japan - Tropical Cyclone HAGIBIS update (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 October 2019)
Tropical Cyclone Hagibis brought heavy rain and triggered widespread flooding from 21 rivers and 48 landslides across several prefectures.
According to media reports, as of 14 October,42 people are confirmed dead, 15 are reported missing and 198 injured. At least 38,000 people have been evacuated from 17 prefectures, and more than 92,000 households are without power.
More than 110,000 rescuers and 100 helicopters are involved in the response. At least 430 people have been rescued from flooding and landslides.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over Honshu Island. A red warning for flooding has been issued across central and western Honshu and red warning for heavy rain for western Honshu.