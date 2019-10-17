17 Oct 2019

Japan - Tropical Cyclone HAGIBIS update (DG ECHO, partners, media) (Echo Daily Flash of 17 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original

  • The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis has risen to 74 in Japan, as thousands of residents remain without power or water. The impact of the storm will be felt for many weeks ahead.

  • IFRC report around 13,081 houses partially/completely collapsed or flooded and 37,740 houses remain without power. More than 130,000 houses remain without water. The national authorities confirmed 9,962 houses had been flooded across the country with an estimated 5,500 people housed in shelters.

