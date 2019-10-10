10 Oct 2019

Japan - Tropical Cyclone HAGIBIS (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Oct 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone HAGIBIS is moving north-northeast over the Philippine Sea towards Japan. On 10 October its centre was approximately 1,350 km south of Tokyo and 1,200 km east-southeast of Okinawa Island, with maximum sustained winds of 259 km/h.

HAGIBIS will continue north, then north-east, approaching the coast of eastern Honshu Island and Tokyo on 12 October afternoon, with maximum sustained winds up to 190 km/h.

Moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast for eastern Honshu Island on 11 October and heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge on 12-13 October. A red alert warning for heavy rain and high waves remains in effect for Tokyo.

The storm is expected to weaken and become a large storm in the Bering Sea.

Japan Rail announced that it would likely suspend services on multiple lines. Both Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will suspend flights from Friday to Sunday.

