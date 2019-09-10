Japan - Tropical Cyclone FAXAI update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 10 Sep 2019 — View Original
- Following the passage of Tropical Cyclone FAXAI, which made landfall east of Tokyo (Chiba prefecture) on 8 September, the number of fatalities has increased.
- According to media reports, 3 people died, 1 in Tokyo, 1 in Otaki Town and one in Kanagawa Prefecture. 50 people have been injured, more than 14,000 people are stranded at Narita International Airport and 930,000 households have experienced power outages.
- On 10 September at 6.00 UTC FAXAI's centre was in the North Pacific Ocean, approximately 820 km east of Miyako City (Iwate Prefecture), with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h and will continue to weaken.