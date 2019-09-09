09 Sep 2019

Japan - Tropical Cyclone FAXAI (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone FAXAI made landfall east of Tokyo (Chiba prefecture) on 8 September before moving over the central eastern coast of Honshu Island and North Pacific Ocean.
  • On 9 September at 0.00 its centre was located in the North Pacific Ocean, approximately 50 km east of Mito City (Ibaraki Prefecture), with maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h.
  • Media report 1 fatality in Tokyo, and at least 40 injured across Chiba, Kanagawa, Ibaraki and Shizuoka Prefectures. Strong winds caused by FAXAI, led to power outages for 920,000 households in the Tokyo area, while at least ten houses were damaged in Shizuoka Prefecture. National authorities issued evacuation advisories for more than 390,000 people in Kanagawa, Shizuoka and Tokyo Prefectures.
  • FAXAI is forecast to move north-east further from eastern Japan, with maximum sustained winds up to 89 km/h.
  • Red warnings for heavy rain, storm, high waves and flood have been issued on 9 September across Miyagi, Ibaraki, and Fukushima prefectures.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.