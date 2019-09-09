Japan - Tropical Cyclone FAXAI (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 09 Sep 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone FAXAI made landfall east of Tokyo (Chiba prefecture) on 8 September before moving over the central eastern coast of Honshu Island and North Pacific Ocean.
- On 9 September at 0.00 its centre was located in the North Pacific Ocean, approximately 50 km east of Mito City (Ibaraki Prefecture), with maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h.
- Media report 1 fatality in Tokyo, and at least 40 injured across Chiba, Kanagawa, Ibaraki and Shizuoka Prefectures. Strong winds caused by FAXAI, led to power outages for 920,000 households in the Tokyo area, while at least ten houses were damaged in Shizuoka Prefecture. National authorities issued evacuation advisories for more than 390,000 people in Kanagawa, Shizuoka and Tokyo Prefectures.
- FAXAI is forecast to move north-east further from eastern Japan, with maximum sustained winds up to 89 km/h.
- Red warnings for heavy rain, storm, high waves and flood have been issued on 9 September across Miyagi, Ibaraki, and Fukushima prefectures.