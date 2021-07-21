Japan - Tropical Cyclone IN-FA (GDACS, JTWC, JMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2021)

Tropical Cyclone IN-FA, formed on 16 July, is moving westwards over the northern Philippine Sea, and on 21 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 8 250 km east of Miyakojima Island (Ryukyu Islands, southern Japan), with maximum sustained winds of 176 km/h.

IN-FA is expected to intensify as it moves westwards over the Philippine Sea, and it is forecast to reach the Yaeyama Islands (Ryukyu Islands, southern Japan) in the morning of 23 July.