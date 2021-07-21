Japan
Japan - Tropical Cyclone IN-FA (GDACS, JTWC, JMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2021)
Tropical Cyclone IN-FA, formed on 16 July, is moving westwards over the northern Philippine Sea, and on 21 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 8 250 km east of Miyakojima Island (Ryukyu Islands, southern Japan), with maximum sustained winds of 176 km/h.
IN-FA is expected to intensify as it moves westwards over the Philippine Sea, and it is forecast to reach the Yaeyama Islands (Ryukyu Islands, southern Japan) in the morning of 23 July.
Red warnings for high waves have been issued for the Ryukyu Islands. Moderate rainfall is forecast for the Ryukyu Islands, on 21-22 July.