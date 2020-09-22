Japan
Japan - Tropical Cyclone DOLPHIN (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2020)
- On 20 September, a new Tropical Cyclone named DOLPHIN formed over the northern Philippine Sea and started moving north toward Honshu Island (Japan). On 22 September, its centre was located offshore approximately 950 km south of Shizuoka City (southern coast of Honshu, around 120 south-west of the Tokyo area), with maximum sustained wind of 95 km/h (tropical storm).
- DOLPHIN is forecast to continue northward over the sea and it is expected to reach the Shizuoka and the Tokyo area on 24 September as a extra-tropical low, with maximum sustained wind around 90 km/h.
- Heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over central, eastern and northern Honshu on 23-25 September.