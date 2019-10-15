15 Oct 2019

Japan - Tropical Cycloine HAGIBIS update (GDACS, FDMA, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Oct 2019 View Original
  • The number of fatalities has increased to 66 after the passage of Tropical Cyclone HAGIBIS in eastern Japan, while hundreds of people sustained injuries.
  • HAGIBIS brought heavy rainfall, which caused rivers to overflow and extensive flooding in communities around Tokyo area, as well as further inland. According to initial estimates from national authorities, more than 10,700 houses have been damaged, nearly 35,000 households remain without electricity, and another 130,000 homes have no running water.
  • Red alerts for flooding have been issued for Nagano, Saitama, Tochigi, and Ibaraki prefectures (central-eastern Honshu Island), while drier conditions are forecast over the affected areas from 15 October.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.