Japan - Tropical Cycloine HAGIBIS update (GDACS, FDMA, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 15 Oct 2019 — View Original
- The number of fatalities has increased to 66 after the passage of Tropical Cyclone HAGIBIS in eastern Japan, while hundreds of people sustained injuries.
- HAGIBIS brought heavy rainfall, which caused rivers to overflow and extensive flooding in communities around Tokyo area, as well as further inland. According to initial estimates from national authorities, more than 10,700 houses have been damaged, nearly 35,000 households remain without electricity, and another 130,000 homes have no running water.
- Red alerts for flooding have been issued for Nagano, Saitama, Tochigi, and Ibaraki prefectures (central-eastern Honshu Island), while drier conditions are forecast over the affected areas from 15 October.