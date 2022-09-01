Japan, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone HINNAMNOR, update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CWB Taiwan, FDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2022)

Tropical Cyclone HINNAMNOR is moving south-west over the Philippine Sea and on 1 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 240 km south of Ishigaki Island (southern Ryukyu Islands, southern Japan), and about 450 km west of the eastern coast of Taiwan, with maximum sustained winds of 259 km/h.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and high waves were reported across the Ryukyu Islands, particularly in Okinawa. Evacuation orders are in effect for people in Okinawa, as reported by the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA).

From the early morning of 2 September, HINNAMNOR is forecast to turn direction northwards, passing west of the eastern coast of Taiwan, and crossing Taketome and Ishigaki Islands on the evening of 3 September, with maximum sustained winds between 185-215 km/h.