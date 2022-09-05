Japan, Taiwan, Republic of Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone HINNAMNOR, update (GDACS, JTWC, KMA, Reuters) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 September 2022)

- Typhoon HINNAMNOR continued moving northward over the East China Sea toward the Korea Strait. On 5 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 340 km south of Jeju Island (southern Republic of Korea) and 640 km south-west of the Busan City area (south-eastern Republic of Korea), with maximum sustained winds up to 204 km/h.
- On the forecast track, HINNAMNOR is expected to make landfall over the Busan City area on 5 September in the evening (UTC), with maximum sustained winds around 190 km/h. After that, it is forecast to continue moving north-east over the Sea of Japan on 6 September, well off the coast of northern Japan, weakening.
- Over the next 24 hours, very heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are forecast over Kyushu Island and Okinawa Prefecture (southern Japan), the whole Republic of Korea, and southern Democratic People's Republic of Korea. More heavy rainfall is also forecast over the whole Taiwan.
