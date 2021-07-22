Japan + 2 more
Japan, Taiwan, China - Tropical Cyclone IN-FA (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CWB Taiwan, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2021)
Tropical Cyclone IN-FA is moving north-west over the northern Philippine Sea. On 22 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 165 km south-east of Miyakojima Island (Ryukyu Islands, southern Japan), with maximum sustained winds of 167 km/h.
According to media reports, evacuation orders have been issued for Miyakojima and Yaeyama Islands, as IN-FA is expected to intensify before reaching the Yaeyama Islands (Ryukyu Islands, southern Japan) early morning 23 July, with maximum sustained winds up to 185 km/h. It is forecast to reach the eastern coast of central China early morning 25 July, with maximum sustained winds up to 140 km/h.
Emergency warnings (level 4/5) for storm surge have been issued for Yaeyama Islands and red warnings for heavy rainfall, floods and high waves for the Ryukyu Islands. In Taiwan, extremely heavy rain advisories have been issued for northern areas of the Island.