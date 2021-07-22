Japan, Taiwan, China - Tropical Cyclone IN-FA (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CWB Taiwan, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2021)

Tropical Cyclone IN-FA is moving north-west over the northern Philippine Sea. On 22 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 165 km south-east of Miyakojima Island (Ryukyu Islands, southern Japan), with maximum sustained winds of 167 km/h.

According to media reports, evacuation orders have been issued for Miyakojima and Yaeyama Islands, as IN-FA is expected to intensify before reaching the Yaeyama Islands (Ryukyu Islands, southern Japan) early morning 23 July, with maximum sustained winds up to 185 km/h. It is forecast to reach the eastern coast of central China early morning 25 July, with maximum sustained winds up to 140 km/h.