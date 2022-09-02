Japan, Taiwan, China, Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone HINNAMNOR, update (GDACS, JTWC, CWB, media)) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2022)

- Tropical Cyclone HINNAMNOR continued moving southward over the northern Philippine Sea and then turned northward to the East China Sea. On 2 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 330 km south of Yaeyama Archipelago (the southernmost islands of Japan, part of the Ryukyu Islands, Okinawa Prefecture) and approximately 1,250 km south of Jeju Island (Republic of Korea), with maximum sustained winds of 176 km/h (typhoon).
- On the forecast track, HINNAMNOR is expected to continue moving northward over the East China Sea as a typhoon and it is forecast to make landfall over the Busan City area (south-eastern Republic of Korea) on 6 September in the morning, with maximum sustained winds up to 175 km/h.
- Over the next 72 hours, heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are forecast over Kyushu Island and Okinawa Prefecture (southern Japan), the whole Taiwan, eastern coastal China and southern Republic of Korea. The Central Weather Bureau of Taiwan has issued a red warning for typhoon over the eastern and northern part of the Island.
