23 Sep 2019

Japan, South Korea - Tropical Cyclone TAPAH (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media ) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone TAPAH passed over the Japan Sea between northern Kyushu (Japan) and southern South Korea on 22 September as a Tropical Storm. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), on 23 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located offshore, approximately 225 km north of Fukui City (Fukui Prefecture, central Honshu).
  • According to media, 21 people were injured across Okinawa and Miyazaki Prefectures and regional authorities have issued evacuation advisories for more than 2,000 people. In addition, media report more than 400 flights canceled, several railway disruptions and power outages that affected around 28,500 buildings.
  • On the forecast track, TAPAH is expected to continue moving north-east over the Japan Sea, weakening and dissipating on 23 September.
  • JMA has issued a red warning for storm and high waves over coastal Prefectures of central and northern Honshu. Moderate rainfall to locally heavy rainfall is forecast for the area over the next 24 hours.

