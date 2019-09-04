Japan, South Korea - Tropical Cyclone LINGLING (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, KMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2019)

Tropical Cyclone LINGLING continues north over the Philippine Sea, approaching Ryukyu Archipelago (south-western Japan). On 4 September at 0.00 its centre was located approximately 250 km east south-east of Iriomote Island (Okinawa Prefecture, south-western Japan) with maximum sustained winds up to 139 km/h (Category 1). LINGLING is expected to reach the southern islands of Ryukyu Archipelago on the morning of 5 September, with maximum sustained winds of 185-194 km/h (Category 3). It is forecast to enter the East China Sea, moving further north towards South Korea on 7 September. LINGLING will bring heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge to the areas along the forecast track. Warnings for high waves, strong winds and thunderstorms are in effect for southern Ryukyu Archipelago. Heavy rain is forecast over coastal south-western South Korea over 4-5 September.