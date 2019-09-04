04 Sep 2019

Japan, South Korea - Tropical Cyclone LINGLING (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, KMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone LINGLING continues north over the Philippine Sea, approaching Ryukyu Archipelago (south-western Japan). On 4 September at 0.00 its centre was located approximately 250 km east south-east of Iriomote Island (Okinawa Prefecture, south-western Japan) with maximum sustained winds up to 139 km/h (Category 1). LINGLING is expected to reach the southern islands of Ryukyu Archipelago on the morning of 5 September, with maximum sustained winds of 185-194 km/h (Category 3). It is forecast to enter the East China Sea, moving further north towards South Korea on 7 September. LINGLING will bring heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge to the areas along the forecast track. Warnings for high waves, strong winds and thunderstorms are in effect for southern Ryukyu Archipelago. Heavy rain is forecast over coastal south-western South Korea over 4-5 September.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.