Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone LINGLING (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CWB, KMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 September 2019)

Tropical Cyclone LINGLING is approaching southern Ryukyu Archipelago (south-western Japan). On 5 September at 0.00 UTC its centre was approximately 70 km south of Miyako-jima Island with maximum sustained winds of 213 km/h (Category 4).

It is forecast to make landfall over Miyako-jima in the morning of 5 September with maximum sustained winds up to 222 km/h before entering the Eastern China Sea, weakening in intensity as it reaches the western coast of the Korean Peninsula on the morning of 7 September.