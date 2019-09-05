05 Sep 2019

Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone LINGLING (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CWB, KMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Sep 2019

  • Tropical Cyclone LINGLING is approaching southern Ryukyu Archipelago (south-western Japan). On 5 September at 0.00 UTC its centre was approximately 70 km south of Miyako-jima Island with maximum sustained winds of 213 km/h (Category 4).

  • It is forecast to make landfall over Miyako-jima in the morning of 5 September with maximum sustained winds up to 222 km/h before entering the Eastern China Sea, weakening in intensity as it reaches the western coast of the Korean Peninsula on the morning of 7 September.

  • Locally to heavy rain is possible over the northern Philippines while flood, and rainfall-induced advisories have been issued for Batanes and Babuyan Islands (Philippines). Red warnings for heavy rain, storm, and high waves are in effect for southern Ryukyu Archipelago. Severe weather is forecast for coastal Taiwan and the south-western coast of South Korea.

