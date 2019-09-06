06 Sep 2019

Japan, South Korea, North Korea, China, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone LINGLING (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Sep 2019 View Original

  • After passing over Miyako-jima island (south Ryukyu Archipelago, Japan), Tropical Cyclone LINGLING entered the East China Sea, moving north towards Korean Peninsula. On 6 September at 0.00 its centre was located approximately 350 km west of Tokunoshima Island (north Ryukyu Archipelago, Japan), and 450 km south-east of Shanghai (China) with maximum sustained winds of 220 km/h.

  • LINGLING is forecast to continue north, entering the Yellow Sea and to make landfall on the western coast of the Korean peninsula on the morning (UTC) of 7 September, with maximum sustained winds from 120 to 175 km/h.

  • Transport disruptions have been reported in southern Japan and South Korea. Red warnings for high waves have been issued for Ryukyu Archipelago.

  • Heavy rainfall is forecast for Kyushu Island (Japan), coastal areas from Shanghai to Shandong Province, central and southern Taiwan (China), and coastal western Korean Peninsula on 6-8 September. Storm surge could affect western Korean Pensinsula from 6-7 September.

