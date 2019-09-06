Japan, South Korea, North Korea, China, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone LINGLING (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2019)
After passing over Miyako-jima island (south Ryukyu Archipelago, Japan), Tropical Cyclone LINGLING entered the East China Sea, moving north towards Korean Peninsula. On 6 September at 0.00 its centre was located approximately 350 km west of Tokunoshima Island (north Ryukyu Archipelago, Japan), and 450 km south-east of Shanghai (China) with maximum sustained winds of 220 km/h.
LINGLING is forecast to continue north, entering the Yellow Sea and to make landfall on the western coast of the Korean peninsula on the morning (UTC) of 7 September, with maximum sustained winds from 120 to 175 km/h.
Transport disruptions have been reported in southern Japan and South Korea. Red warnings for high waves have been issued for Ryukyu Archipelago.
Heavy rainfall is forecast for Kyushu Island (Japan), coastal areas from Shanghai to Shandong Province, central and southern Taiwan (China), and coastal western Korean Peninsula on 6-8 September. Storm surge could affect western Korean Pensinsula from 6-7 September.