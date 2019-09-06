Japan, South Korea, North Korea, China, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone LINGLING (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2019)

After passing over Miyako-jima island (south Ryukyu Archipelago, Japan), Tropical Cyclone LINGLING entered the East China Sea, moving north towards Korean Peninsula. On 6 September at 0.00 its centre was located approximately 350 km west of Tokunoshima Island (north Ryukyu Archipelago, Japan), and 450 km south-east of Shanghai (China) with maximum sustained winds of 220 km/h.

LINGLING is forecast to continue north, entering the Yellow Sea and to make landfall on the western coast of the Korean peninsula on the morning (UTC) of 7 September, with maximum sustained winds from 120 to 175 km/h.

Transport disruptions have been reported in southern Japan and South Korea. Red warnings for high waves have been issued for Ryukyu Archipelago.