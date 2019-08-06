Japan, South Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone Francisco (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 August 2019)

Tropical Cyclone FRANCISCO is forecast to make landfall on 5 August over the eastern coast of Kyushu Island, close to Hyuga City (Miyazaki Prefecture) as a tropical storm before continuing north-northwest towards South Korea.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over Kyushu Island and Shikoku Island. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a warning for high waves over coastal areas of Kochi and Ehime prefectures.