06 Aug 2019

Japan, South Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone Francisco (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Aug 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone FRANCISCO is forecast to make landfall on 5 August over the eastern coast of Kyushu Island, close to Hyuga City (Miyazaki Prefecture) as a tropical storm before continuing north-northwest towards South Korea.

  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over Kyushu Island and Shikoku Island. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a warning for high waves over coastal areas of Kochi and Ehime prefectures.

