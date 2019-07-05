05 Jul 2019

Japan - Severe weather update (JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original

Torrential rain continues to affect Kyushu and Amami Islands (south Japan) causing flooding and triggering landslides. According to media reports, two people died in Kagoshima Prefecture following landslides - one in Soo and the other in Kagoshima. 800,000 residents of Kagoshima, Kirishima and Aira cities (Kagoshima Prefecture) have been evacuated. A red warning for heavy rain has been issued over southern Kyushu Island and Amami Islands. Moderate to heavy rain is expected over the next 24 hours.

