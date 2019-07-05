Japan - Severe weather update (JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 July 2019)

Torrential rain continues to affect Kyushu and Amami Islands (south Japan) causing flooding and triggering landslides. According to media reports, two people died in Kagoshima Prefecture following landslides - one in Soo and the other in Kagoshima. 800,000 residents of Kagoshima, Kirishima and Aira cities (Kagoshima Prefecture) have been evacuated. A red warning for heavy rain has been issued over southern Kyushu Island and Amami Islands. Moderate to heavy rain is expected over the next 24 hours.