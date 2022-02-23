Japan - Severe weather (JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 February 2022)

Heavy snowfall and strong wind have been affecting the Hokkaido Island (northern Japan) and the central Honshu Island (particularly Niigata, Nagano, and Gifu Prefectures) since 20 February, causing a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 23 February, one fatality and eight injured people in the Hokuto City area (Hokkaido). In addition, several cancelled flights and train disruptions have been reported in the Hokkaido Island, in particular across Sapporo, and Hokuto areas.