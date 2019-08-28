Japan - Severe weather (Government of Japan, JMA, FDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

Prefectures in Kyushu Island (south-western Japan) have been hit by heavy rainfall since 27 August, triggering floods that have resulted in causalities. As of 28 August, the national authorities reported 1 fatality (Takeo City, Saga Prefecture) and 2 injured, while several people remain isolated in remote areas. 100 buildings have been damaged by flood waters. Emergency evacuation orders were issued for approximately 850,000 people across Fukuoka, Saga, and Nagasaki Prefectures. According to Japan's Meteorological Agency, emergency warnings for heavy rain and landslide risk (highest alert level) remain in effect for Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, and Shizouka. Extremely heavy rain will continue to affect northern Kyushu Island on 28-29 August.