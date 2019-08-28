28 Aug 2019

Japan - Severe weather (Government of Japan, JMA, FDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

Prefectures in Kyushu Island (south-western Japan) have been hit by heavy rainfall since 27 August, triggering floods that have resulted in causalities. As of 28 August, the national authorities reported 1 fatality (Takeo City, Saga Prefecture) and 2 injured, while several people remain isolated in remote areas. 100 buildings have been damaged by flood waters. Emergency evacuation orders were issued for approximately 850,000 people across Fukuoka, Saga, and Nagasaki Prefectures. According to Japan's Meteorological Agency, emergency warnings for heavy rain and landslide risk (highest alert level) remain in effect for Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, and Shizouka. Extremely heavy rain will continue to affect northern Kyushu Island on 28-29 August.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.