Japan, Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone HAISHEN update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2020)

Tropical Cyclone HAISHEN is strenghtening, as it is moving north-west over the northern Philippine Sea, towards the Ryukyu Islands (southern Japan). On 3 September, its centre was located over the sea approximately 1,300 km south-east of Okinawa Island (Ryukyu Islands), with maximum sustained winds of 157 km/h. HAISHEN is forecast to strengthen as it moves north-west, over northern Philippine Sea, reaching central Ryukyu Islands in the early morning of 6 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 222 km/h. After that, HAISHEN is expected to moving north, over East China Sea, reaching the Korean Peninsula on 7 September. These areas have already been affected by the passage of Tropical Cyclone MAYSAK on 31 August - 3 September. Heavy rainfall is forecast over central Ryukyu Islands from 5 September.