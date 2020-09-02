Japan, Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone HAISHEN (GDACS, JTWC, JMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2020)

A new Tropical Cyclone named HAISHEN formed over the northern Philippine Sea on 2 September and started moving north-west toward Osumi Islands, and Kyunshu Island (southern Japan). On 2 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located over the sea approximately 1,700 km south-east of Yakushima Island (Osumi Islands), with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h.

HAISHEN is expected to continue moving northwestaward over the Philippine Sea on 2-6 September, stenghtening.

HAISHEN is forecast to approach Osumi Islands, and western Kyunshu Island on 6 September, as a typhoon, passing over the same area currently affected by the typhoon MAYSAK.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surge could affect Osumi Islands, Kyunshu, and southern Republic of Korea on 6-7 September.