Japan

Japan - Landslides (JMA, FDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 July 2021)

  • Heavy rain has been affecting central Honshu Island over the past 72 hours, triggering massive landslides and mudslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

  • Media report, as of 5 July, at least three fatalities in Atami Town (Shizuoka Prefecture, approximately 90 km south-west of Tokyo) due to a landslide event occured on 3 July. In addition, around 80 missing people and 130 damaged building were reported across the same area.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more rain is forecast over central Honshu Island, including over Shizuoka Prefecture.

