Japan - Landslides (JMA, FDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 July 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting central Honshu Island over the past 72 hours, triggering massive landslides and mudslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 5 July, at least three fatalities in Atami Town (Shizuoka Prefecture, approximately 90 km south-west of Tokyo) due to a landslide event occured on 3 July. In addition, around 80 missing people and 130 damaged building were reported across the same area.