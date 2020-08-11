Japan, Korean Peninsula - Tropical Cyclone JANGMI update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2020)

Tropical cyclone JANGMI passed very close to Busan and Ulsan Cities (southeastern coastal area of the Republic of Korea) on 10 August early in the morning (UTC), as a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h, and continued moving north-east over the Sea of Japan on 10 August in the afternoon (UTC), weakening. On 11 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located over the sea approximately 315 km west of western Hokkaido Island (northern Japan), as an extra-tropical low.

Media report, as of 11 August, flights and ferries disruptions between Jeiu Island and the southern Republic of Korea mainland.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over southern Republic of Korea, as well as over northern Honshu, and western Hokkaido Islands (Japan). Very heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Republic of Korea, and southern Democratic People's Republic of Korea. JMA has issued a red warning for storm over north-western Hokkaido.