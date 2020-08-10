Japan, Korean Peninsula - Tropical Cyclone JANGMI (GDACS, JTWC, JMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2020)

A new tropical cyclone named JANGMI formed over the western Philippine Sea on 8 August and started moving north towards the Ryukyu Islands (southern Japan) and the East China Sea. On 10 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located over the Korea Strait approximately 95 km south-west of Fukue Island (Nagasaki Prefecture, southern Japan), and approximately 355 km south-west of Busan City (southeastern Republic of Korea), with maximum sustained winds up to 75 km/h.

JANGMI is forecast to pass very close to Busan on 10 August in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 75 km/h. Later, it is expected to continue moving north-east over the Sea of Japan, and could reach the northern Hokkaido coast (Japan) on 11 August in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over the Republic of Korea, and southern Japan. Very heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Republic of Korea and southern Democratic People's Republic of Korea. JMA has issued a red warning for storm and high waves over Fukue, and northern Kyushu Islands.