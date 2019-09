A heatwave has been reported on the central-eastern coast of Honshu Island, resulting in 2 deaths and at least 48 injured in Chiba Prefecture (east of Tokyo).

Nearly 450,000 houses are without power and around 20,000 people in Chiba Prefecture have no access to running water, following disruptions caused by Tropical Cyclone FAXAI.

Temperatures above 31 degrees are forecast for Chiba Prefecture over 11-12 September.